Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Given New 135.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 139.00 to 135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DNKEY. Nordea Equity Research cut Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from 118.00 to 120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered Danske Bank A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a 95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Danske Bank A/S stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.02. Danske Bank A/S has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.12%.

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

