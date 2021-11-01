Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,553 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FireEye by 7.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,507 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 10.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,952 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

FEYE stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.07. FireEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $247.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.86 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. On average, research analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FireEye has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 2,878 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $50,019.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,498.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John P. Watters purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.49 per share, with a total value of $277,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 113,878 shares of company stock worth $2,007,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

