Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 719 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,419,000 after buying an additional 595,256 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,627,000 after buying an additional 249,589 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,589,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $92.12 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.45.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

