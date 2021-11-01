Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $47,000 in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of GAN by 155.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,769,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after buying an additional 1,686,332 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in GAN in the first quarter worth about $20,020,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GAN by 36.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,098,000 after purchasing an additional 607,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GAN by 384.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 319,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAN by 96.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 239,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Get GAN alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $14.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.19. GAN Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. GAN’s quarterly revenue was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Knock sold 25,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $451,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit purchased 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,489 over the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.