Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $65,000 in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,175,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In related news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $97.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.48. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.