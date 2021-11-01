Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 889 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IART. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $13,962,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

Shares of IART opened at $66.46 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average of $70.47.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.