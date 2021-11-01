Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South State Corp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 28.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.84.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $23.27 on Monday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

