Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. Daseke posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 87.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on DSKE. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

DSKE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.44. 6,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,427. The company has a market cap of $588.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 2.14. Daseke has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

In other Daseke news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,505 shares in the company, valued at $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Daseke during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Daseke during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Daseke during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Daseke by 34.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

