Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DASTY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Societe Generale lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

OTCMKTS DASTY traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.27. 29,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 85.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $60.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 391.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 80,621 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 404.9% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 9.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

