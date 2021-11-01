Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DASTY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Societe Generale lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.
OTCMKTS DASTY traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.27. 29,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 85.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $60.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.88.
Dassault Systèmes Company Profile
Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.
Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.