Datamine Market Cap Reaches $403,141.82 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last week, Datamine has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $403,141.82 and approximately $18,931.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $274.75 or 0.00447190 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001138 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $639.85 or 0.01041426 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Datamine

DAM is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,543,097 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

