DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.80-$9.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.18. DaVita also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.800-$9.150 EPS.

Shares of DVA traded down $10.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.24. 2,082,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,466. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.47. DaVita has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 66.17% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DaVita from $207.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist cut their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.38.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,518.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.