Dawn Protocol Price Tops $3.62 on Exchanges (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $259.49 million and approximately $35.18 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.62 or 0.00005917 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00051449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.89 or 0.00223901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00096316 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 71,730,914 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

