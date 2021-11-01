DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Stake Reduced by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,935,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,464,000 after buying an additional 488,738 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 101,366 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,847,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,703,000 after purchasing an additional 70,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DCP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of DCP stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.48. 2,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,450. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 3.45.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 105.41%.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

