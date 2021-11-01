Decentral Games (DG) Achieves Market Cap of $179.25 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded up 48.5% against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $179.25 million and $5.54 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for $517.02 or 0.00852608 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00079611 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00072899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00102499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,721.15 or 1.00133897 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,248.70 or 0.07006444 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00022845 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,695 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

