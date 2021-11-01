Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.29) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. On average, analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.64. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 128.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,834 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

