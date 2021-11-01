DECOIN 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $383,934.00 (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000460 BTC on major exchanges. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $15.86 million and $383,934.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012171 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004532 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 78,254,455 coins and its circulating supply is 55,751,051 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

