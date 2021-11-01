DeGate (DG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $80,118.00

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One DeGate coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges. DeGate has a market cap of $17.06 million and approximately $80,118.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00082788 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00075425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00103862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,131.03 or 1.00025323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,298.64 or 0.07033626 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00022953 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,166,152 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

