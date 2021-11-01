Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Up to $15.50

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $16.37. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 30 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Arsani William purchased 40,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGN. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

