Deutsche Bank AG Buys New Shares in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

LAZR opened at $16.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.