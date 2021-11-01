Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 813 Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Bluegreen Vacations were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BVH. B. Riley increased their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities began coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

NYSE:BVH opened at $25.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.96 million, a PE ratio of 134.79 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $27.52.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $193.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.