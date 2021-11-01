Deutsche Bank AG Sells 13,793 Shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,793 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Citizens worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,206 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Citizens from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Citizens to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.70 to $8.40 in a report on Monday, July 19th.

NYSE CIA opened at $6.44 on Monday. Citizens, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $319.62 million, a P/E ratio of -64.40 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.70 million for the quarter. Citizens had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 2.02%.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

