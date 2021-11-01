Deutsche Bank AG Sells 143,940 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,433 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 143,940 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARLP. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 5,363,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,670,000 after purchasing an additional 277,599 shares during the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

