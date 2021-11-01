Deutsche Bank AG Sells 789 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 143,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $130,135 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STXB opened at $24.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $417.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $24.94.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 28.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

STXB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

