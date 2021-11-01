Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a hold rating and set a $11.80 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.65.

NYSE DB opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DB. Amundi acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter worth $448,501,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 44.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,130,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040,291 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,081,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244,762 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,782,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996,234 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 145.2% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,677,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,818 shares during the period. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

