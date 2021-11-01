Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.40.

NYSE BUD opened at $61.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.34. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

