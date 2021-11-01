Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Up 73.1% in October

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the September 30th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLAKY opened at $6.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 44.35% and a negative return on equity of 198.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. AlphaValue cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.98.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

