Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,859 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,566 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,353 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 43,522.4% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069,628 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $113,220,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Shares of DVN opened at $40.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $41.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

