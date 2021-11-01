DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $625.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $525.00 to $625.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DexCom’s FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut DexCom from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $568.00.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DXCM opened at $623.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.05. DexCom has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $627.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 119.16, a P/E/G ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.74.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.14, for a total transaction of $1,214,069.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.40, for a total value of $556,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,091 shares of company stock worth $19,739,058. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.