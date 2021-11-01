Diageo (LON:DGE) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,666.50

Diageo plc (LON:DGE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,666.50 ($47.90) and last traded at GBX 3,654 ($47.74), with a volume of 149561 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,632 ($47.45).

DGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,751.88 ($49.02).

Get Diageo alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,539.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,440.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The company has a market capitalization of £85.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.03.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 237 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, with a total value of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Insiders have purchased a total of 25,701 shares of company stock valued at $90,610,366 over the last quarter.

About Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.