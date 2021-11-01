DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Up 62.4% in October

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the September 30th total of 59,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, SVP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. acquired 20,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $62,794.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 55,322 shares of company stock valued at $184,545 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAC. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 104.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 155,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 79,695 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 870,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 63,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 36.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 38,322 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

DMAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.08.

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC opened at $3.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.50. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.