Digital Insurance Token Hits Market Capitalization of $415,941.26 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 47.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 39.3% lower against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $415,941.26 and $6,842.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.05 or 0.00445181 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.