Digitex (DGTX) Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Digitex has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $310,665.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Digitex has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00051077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.42 or 0.00221958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00095368 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004454 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Digitex Profile

Digitex is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

