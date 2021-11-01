Diligence Hits Market Capitalization of $6,289.51 (IRA)

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded 59% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. During the last seven days, Diligence has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Diligence coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Diligence has a total market cap of $6,289.51 and $138.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003487 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000155 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diligence Profile

Diligence is a coin. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Diligence’s official Twitter account is @iradiligence and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diligence is ira-africa.com

Buying and Selling Diligence

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diligence directly using U.S. dollars.

