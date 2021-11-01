Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 9,003 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $8,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBTC. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 397,672 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 108,253 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,051 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,042 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.31 per share, with a total value of $27,314.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBTC opened at $37.15 on Monday. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59. The company has a market cap of $446.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

Enterprise Bancorp Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.