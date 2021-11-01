Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.32% of Noodles & Company worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $12.15 on Monday. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,213.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $42,821.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NDLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

