Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,670 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Verastem were worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Verastem by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. Verastem, Inc. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $469.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.01.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

