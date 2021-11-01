Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 207,841 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,841 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.04% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $945.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,410,158.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 24,437 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $476,765.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,233. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

