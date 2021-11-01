Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $8,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in Anaplan during the second quarter worth about $10,187,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Anaplan by 1,285.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 68,937 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the second quarter worth about $131,840,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Anaplan by 27.6% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 286,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,274,000 after buying an additional 61,915 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Anaplan by 34.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 150,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after buying an additional 38,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.96.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $56,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $33,157,845. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $65.21 on Monday. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 1.92.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

