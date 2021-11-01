Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $121.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Discover Financial’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. Expansion in the global payments business and an attractive core business poise the company well for growth. A gradual economic recovery and improved consumer spending is providing an impetus to its sales volume. The company's strong balance sheet is another positive, highlighted by its cash and investment securities being higher than long-term borrowings. A solid financial position enables it to deploy capital via buybacks and dividends. However, its expenses are expected to increase going forward, which will restrict the margins. Provision for loan losses bothers remain a concern. Its third-quarter earnings of $3.54 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.5% on increased revenues, new account growth and a consistently strong credit performance.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DFS. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.41.

Shares of DFS opened at $113.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 39.15%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $5,124,224 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,097,000 after acquiring an additional 632,214 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,523,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,667,000 after acquiring an additional 195,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,027,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,197,000 after acquiring an additional 184,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,318,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,711,000 after acquiring an additional 195,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

