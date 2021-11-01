Diversified Energy’s (DEC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on the stock.

DEC stock opened at GBX 115.40 ($1.51) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £980.44 million and a P/E ratio of -9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.90, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Diversified Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 94.24 ($1.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 129.20 ($1.69). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 112.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diversified Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is presently -1.20%.

In other Diversified Energy news, insider Robert Hutson bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £257,500 ($336,425.40).

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

