Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Makes New $2.73 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 87,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 49,745 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 53,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 23,824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,355. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $31.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.33.

