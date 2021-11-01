DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,208 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.21% of DMC Global worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 576.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $41.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57. The company has a market cap of $782.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.13. DMC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

