Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Short Interest Update

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the September 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 776,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $169.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.79. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. Dover has a one year low of $109.45 and a one year high of $176.46.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 35.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Dover by 334.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.