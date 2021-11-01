DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells $2,459,588.56 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $2,459,588.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

R Stanton Dodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $2,525,858.84.

On Wednesday, September 29th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $2,482,908.12.

On Wednesday, August 18th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $2,638,670.08.

On Wednesday, August 4th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $2,466,719.64.

Shares of DKNG opened at $46.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.10.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The company had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

