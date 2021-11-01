Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) COO Jeffrey J. Bird Sells 17,352 Shares

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) COO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 17,352 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $395,972.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:DRQ traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $24.38. 4,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,611. The stock has a market cap of $863.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,884,000 after purchasing an additional 271,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,962,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,036,000 after acquiring an additional 38,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,053,000 after acquiring an additional 61,285 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 139.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,487,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,326,000 after acquiring an additional 866,830 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,788,000 after acquiring an additional 24,583 shares during the period.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.65.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

