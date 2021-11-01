Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dril-Quip in a research note issued on Friday, October 29th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DRQ. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.65.

Shares of DRQ opened at $23.56 on Monday. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Dril-Quip by 76.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Dril-Quip during the third quarter worth about $40,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dril-Quip by 229.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $129,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

