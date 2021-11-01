Ducommun (DCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Ducommun to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $160.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. On average, analysts expect Ducommun to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $48.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.07. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The firm has a market cap of $576.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ducommun stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ducommun at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

