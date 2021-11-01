Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Trading Down 3%

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)’s stock price traded down 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $168.43 and last traded at $168.46. 2,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 272,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.71.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Duolingo Inc will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,522,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $966,000.

Duolingo Company Profile (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

