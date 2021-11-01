Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.12

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.12 and last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 34451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

Several research analysts recently commented on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,755.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $24,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,428,268 shares of company stock worth $58,944,455 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $22,296,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,462 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,900,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,951,000 after acquiring an additional 875,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.