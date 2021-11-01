Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.12

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.12 and last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 34451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.
Several research analysts recently commented on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.81 and a beta of 1.31.
In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,755.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $24,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,428,268 shares of company stock worth $58,944,455 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $22,296,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,462 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,900,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,951,000 after acquiring an additional 875,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.