Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DX stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $605.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 80.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

